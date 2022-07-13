CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

4. Colorado

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Miroslav_1 | Istock | Getty Images

Colorado Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE30212A+
INFRASTRUCTURE2141622B-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1433638C
ECONOMY214119B
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION2051214C+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION17196A-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS1241629B-
EDUCATION1061130B+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL262216C-
COST OF LIVING173434D+
OVERALL152248

Economic Profile

Governor: Jared Polis, Democrat

Population: 5,812,069

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.5%

Top corporate tax rate: 4.55%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.55%

Gasoline tax: 22 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence