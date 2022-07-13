4. Colorado

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Miroslav_1 | Istock | Getty Images
Colorado Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|302
|1
|2
|A+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|214
|16
|22
|B-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|143
|36
|38
|C
|ECONOMY
|214
|11
|9
|B
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|205
|12
|14
|C+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|171
|9
|6
|A-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|124
|16
|29
|B-
|EDUCATION
|106
|11
|30
|B+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|26
|22
|16
|C-
|COST OF LIVING
|17
|34
|34
|D+
|OVERALL
|1522
|4
|8
Economic Profile
Governor: Jared Polis, Democrat
Population: 5,812,069
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.9%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.5%
Top corporate tax rate: 4.55%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.55%
Gasoline tax: 22 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence