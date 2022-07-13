CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
14. Indiana

Indiana Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2021 GRADE 
WORKFORCE1684843D-
INFRASTRUCTURE27413A+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS25129A+
ECONOMY2151021B
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1024341F
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1352325C+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS1191812C+
EDUCATION763536C-
ACCESS TO CAPITAL301324C+
COST OF LIVING42910A-
OVERALL14121419

Economic Profile

Governor: Eric Holcomb, Republican

Population: 6,805,985

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 4.9%

Top individual income tax rate: 3.23%

Gasoline tax: 49.79 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

