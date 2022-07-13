39. Connecticut

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Rabbitti | Istock | Getty Images
Connecticut Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|251
|14
|15
|B
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|165
|39
|18
|D
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|101
|45
|45
|D
|ECONOMY
|105
|47
|32
|F
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|189
|17
|24
|C
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|133
|25
|8
|C+
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|135
|11
|8
|B
|EDUCATION
|109
|8
|11
|B+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|25
|26
|18
|C-
|COST OF LIVING
|8
|43
|43
|F
|OVERALL
|1221
|39
|24
Economic Profile
Governor: Ned Lamont, Democrat
Population: 3,605,597
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.4%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.2%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.99%
Gasoline tax: 35.75 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A+, positive
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence