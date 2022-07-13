CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
39. Connecticut

Connecticut Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK  2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2511415B
INFRASTRUCTURE1653918D
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1014545D
ECONOMY1054732F
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1891724C
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION133258C+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS135118B
EDUCATION109811B+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL252618C-
COST OF LIVING84343F
OVERALL12213924

Economic Profile

Governor: Ned Lamont, Democrat

Population: 3,605,597

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.99%

Gasoline tax: 35.75 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A+, positive

