21. Kansas

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Marekuliasz | Istock | Getty Images
Kansas Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|202
|35
|32
|C-
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|239
|6
|22
|B+
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|235
|6
|16
|A
|ECONOMY
|112
|43
|43
|F
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|150
|29
|32
|D+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|93
|38
|34
|D-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|123
|17
|15
|B-
|EDUCATION
|98
|20
|16
|B-
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|29
|19
|29
|C+
|COST OF LIVING
|49
|2
|2
|A+
|OVERALL
|1330
|21
|28
Economic Profile
Governor: Laura Kelly, Democrat
Population: 2,934,582
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.6%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.3%
Top corporate tax rate: 7%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.7%
Gasoline tax: 24.03 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence