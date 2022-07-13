CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
21. Kansas

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2023532C-
INFRASTRUCTURE239622B+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS235616A
ECONOMY1124343F
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1502932D+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION933834D-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS1231715B-
EDUCATION982016B-
ACCESS TO CAPITAL291929C+
COST OF LIVING4922A+
OVERALL13302128

Governor: Laura Kelly, Democrat

Population: 2,934,582

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.3%

Top corporate tax rate: 7%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.7%

Gasoline tax: 24.03 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence