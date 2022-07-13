CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

34. Arizona

Arizona Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2021 GRADE 
WORKFORCE27375A-
INFRASTRUCTURE23968B+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1443537C
ECONOMY1712214C-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION675050F
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1172927C-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS15147A-
EDUCATION714241D+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL164126D-
COST OF LIVING183331D+
OVERALL12673430

Economic Profile

Governor: Doug Ducey, Republican

Population: 7,276,316

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.2 %

Top corporate tax rate: 4.9%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.5%

Gasoline tax: 19 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence