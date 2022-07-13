34. Arizona

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Jaflippo | Istock | Getty Images
Arizona Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2021 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|273
|7
|5
|A-
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|239
|6
|8
|B+
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|144
|35
|37
|C
|ECONOMY
|171
|22
|14
|C-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|67
|50
|50
|F
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|117
|29
|27
|C-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|151
|4
|7
|A-
|EDUCATION
|71
|42
|41
|D+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|16
|41
|26
|D-
|COST OF LIVING
|18
|33
|31
|D+
|OVERALL
|1267
|34
|30
Economic Profile
Governor: Doug Ducey, Republican
Population: 7,276,316
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.5%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.2 %
Top corporate tax rate: 4.9%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.5%
Gasoline tax: 19 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence