CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

24. Massachusetts

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Massachusetts Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK  2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE222249C+
INFRASTRUCTURE1843129C-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS774949F
ECONOMY1642628C-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION204138C+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION167102B+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS1072132C
EDUCATION13111A+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL4166A-
COST OF LIVING44746F
OVERALL13012414

Economic Profile

Governor: Charlie Baker, Republican

Population: 6,984,723

GDP growth (Q1 2022): 0.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 8%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.00%

Gasoline tax: 26.54 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence