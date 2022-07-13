24. Massachusetts

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Visionsofamerica/joe Sohm | Photodisc | Getty Images
Massachusetts Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|222
|24
|9
|C+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|184
|31
|29
|C-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|77
|49
|49
|F
|ECONOMY
|164
|26
|28
|C-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|204
|13
|8
|C+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|167
|10
|2
|B+
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|107
|21
|32
|C
|EDUCATION
|131
|1
|1
|A+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|41
|6
|6
|A-
|COST OF LIVING
|4
|47
|46
|F
|OVERALL
|1301
|24
|14
Economic Profile
Governor: Charlie Baker, Republican
Population: 6,984,723
GDP growth (Q1 2022): 0.2%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.9%
Top corporate tax rate: 8%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.00%
Gasoline tax: 26.54 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence