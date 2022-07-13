44. West Virginia

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
West Virginia Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2021 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|177
|43
|44
|D
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|155
|42
|41
|D-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|225
|10
|21
|A
|ECONOMY
|134
|39
|35
|D
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|146
|34
|22
|D+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|61
|49
|49
|F
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|53
|49
|46
|F
|EDUCATION
|68
|44
|45
|D+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|19
|38
|47
|D
|COST OF LIVING
|43
|8
|15
|B+
|OVERALL
|1081
|44
|47
Economic Profile
Governor: Jim Justice, Republican
Population: 1,782,959
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -6.1%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.5%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.5%
Gasoline tax: 35.70 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable
