CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

44. West Virginia

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
WATCH LIVE
Fotosearch | Fotosearch | Getty Images

West Virginia Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2021 GRADE 
WORKFORCE1774344D
INFRASTRUCTURE1554241D-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS2251021A
ECONOMY1343935D
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1463422D+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION614949F
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS534946F
EDUCATION684445D+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL193847D
COST OF LIVING43815B+
OVERALL10814447

Economic Profile

Governor: Jim Justice, Republican

Population: 1,782,959

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -6.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.5%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.5%

Gasoline tax: 35.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence