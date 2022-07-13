CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
46. New Mexico

New Mexico Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2021 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2202513C+
INFRASTRUCTURE1653947D
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1832911B
ECONOMY1194246F
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1014430F
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION874330D-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS634438F
EDUCATION614548D
ACCESS TO CAPITAL164131D-
COST OF LIVING40117A
OVERALL10554638

Economic Profile

Governor: Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrat

Population: 2,115,877

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -4.7%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 5.1%

Top corporate tax rate: 5.9%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.9%

Gasoline tax: 18.88 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

