46. New Mexico

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Pabradyphoto | Istock Editorial | Getty Images
New Mexico Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2021 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|220
|25
|13
|C+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|165
|39
|47
|D
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|183
|29
|11
|B
|ECONOMY
|119
|42
|46
|F
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|101
|44
|30
|F
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|87
|43
|30
|D-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|63
|44
|38
|F
|EDUCATION
|61
|45
|48
|D
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|16
|41
|31
|D-
|COST OF LIVING
|40
|11
|7
|A
|OVERALL
|1055
|46
|38
Economic Profile
Governor: Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrat
Population: 2,115,877
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -4.7%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 5.1%
Top corporate tax rate: 5.9%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.9%
Gasoline tax: 18.88 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence