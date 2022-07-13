CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
19. Illinois

Illinois Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2021 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2152619C
INFRASTRUCTURE25631A
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1693129B-
ECONOMY1114448F
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1672324C-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION172813A-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS724048F
EDUCATION112610A-
ACCESS TO CAPITAL3983B+
COST OF LIVING312021B-
OVERALL13441915

Economic Profile

Governor: J.B. Pritzker, Democrat

Population: 12,671,469

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.6 %

Top corporate tax rate: 9.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.95%

Gasoline tax: 59.60 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Baa1, stable/BBB+, stable

