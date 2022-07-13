CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
29. California

California Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE236164B-
INFRASTRUCTURE1972527C
COST OF DOING BUSINESS784847F
ECONOMY1891727C+
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1652626C-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION20111A+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS554850F
EDUCATION1061136B+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL4911A+
COST OF LIVING34848F
OVERALL12792933

Economic Profile

Governor: Gavin Newsom, Democrat

Population: 39,237,836

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.0%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.3%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.84%

Top individual income tax rate: 13.30%

Gasoline tax: 68.15 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, positive

