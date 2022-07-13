49. Alaska

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Ingo Dörenberg | Istock | Getty Images
Alaska Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|203
|34
|27
|C-
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|121
|50
|49
|F
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|87
|46
|48
|D-
|ECONOMY
|137
|38
|47
|D
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|209
|11
|19
|C+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|58
|50
|39
|F
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|133
|12
|16
|B
|EDUCATION
|45
|49
|47
|F
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|8
|49
|46
|F
|COST OF LIVING
|6
|45
|45
|F
|OVERALL
|1007
|49
|50
Economic Profile
Governor: Mike Dunleavy, Republican
Population: 732,673
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -8.2%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.7%
Top corporate tax rate: 9.4%
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 15.13 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA-, positive
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cents/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence