CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

49. Alaska

Alaska Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2033427C-
INFRASTRUCTURE1215049F
COST OF DOING BUSINESS874648D-
ECONOMY1373847D
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION2091119C+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION585039F
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS1331216B
EDUCATION454947F
ACCESS TO CAPITAL84946F
COST OF LIVING64545F
OVERALL10074950

Economic Profile

Governor: Mike Dunleavy, Republican

Population: 732,673

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -8.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.7%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.4%

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 15.13 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA-, positive

