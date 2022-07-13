CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
30. Montana

Montana Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2053348C-
INFRASTRUCTURE1434543F
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1902720B
ECONOMY224918B
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1662417C-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION814635F
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS14955A-
EDUCATION783328C-
ACCESS TO CAPITAL193841D
COST OF LIVING232827C
OVERALL12783034

Economic Profile

Governor: Greg Gianforte, Republican

Population: 1,104,271

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -3.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.75%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.75%

Gasoline tax: 33.25 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

