CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

48. Louisiana

CNBC.com
Ingo Dörenberg | Istock | Getty Images

Louisiana Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE1784225D
INFRASTRUCTURE1334840F
COST OF DOING BUSINESS23653A
ECONOMY1064550F
LIFE & HEALTH974542F
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION834547F
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS674145F
EDUCATION763540C-
ACCESS TO CAPITAL203723D
COST OF LIVING351617B
OVERALL10314844

Economic Profile

Governor: John Bel Edwards, Democrat

Population: 4,624,047

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -4.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.25%

Gasoline tax: 20.01 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence