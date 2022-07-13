48. Louisiana

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Ingo Dörenberg | Istock | Getty Images
Louisiana Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|178
|42
|25
|D
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|133
|48
|40
|F
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|236
|5
|3
|A
|ECONOMY
|106
|45
|50
|F
|LIFE & HEALTH
|97
|45
|42
|F
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|83
|45
|47
|F
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|67
|41
|45
|F
|EDUCATION
|76
|35
|40
|C-
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|20
|37
|23
|D
|COST OF LIVING
|35
|16
|17
|B
|OVERALL
|1031
|48
|44
Economic Profile
Governor: John Bel Edwards, Democrat
Population: 4,624,047
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -4.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.25%
Gasoline tax: 20.01 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence