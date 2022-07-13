CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

36. New York

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Fotoguy22 | Istock | Getty Images

New York Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK  2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE1764619D
INFRASTRUCTURE1892813C-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1234241D+
ECONOMY1433612D
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1761918C
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION19629A+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS634449F
EDUCATION12148A
ACCESS TO CAPITAL4352A-
COST OF LIVING24949F
OVERALL12323622

Economic Profile

Governor: Kathy Hochul, Democrat

Population: 19,835,913

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.25%

Top individual income tax rate: 10.9%

Gasoline tax: 48.22 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

