America's Top States for Business 2021

Top States for Business
CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
To rank America's Top States for Business in 2021, CNBC scored all 50 states on 85 metrics in 10 broad categories of competitiveness. Each category is weighted based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials. That way, our study ranks the states based on the attributes they use to sell themselves. We developed our criteria and metrics in consultation with a diverse array of business and policy experts, and the states. Our study is not an opinion survey. We use data from a variety of sources to measure the states' performance. Under our methodology, states can earn a maximum of 2,500 points. The states with the most are America's Top States for Business.

OVERALL State Cost of Doing Business Infrastructure Life, Health & Inclusion Workforce Economy Business Friendliness Access to Capital Technology & Innovation Education Cost of Living
1Virginia26241131311916232
2North Carolina1521376498101723
3Utah227271731017192626
4Texas10134915323123313
5Tennessee8446252201432238
6Georgia2964586221022248
7Minnesota42124291828144530
8Colorado38221429291663034
9Washington36297716391141438
10Ohio211343815477152114
11Michigan1618282824252064211
12Maryland438201020261821844
13Nebraska24339407639371116
14Massachusetts492989283262146
15Illinois291241948483131021
16Idaho133721301245314619
17Florida325401211375282728
18North Dakota181733834347421325
19Indiana934143211224253610
20Iowa1335537263436232012
21Wisconsin1927313631232116823
22New York41131819124929849
23Pennsylvania2813332241391214533
24Connecticut451824153281881143
25Missouri525474510232224225
26New Jersey4416101139421220341
27Delaware348351481338203935
28Kansas1622323243152934162
29South Dakota1248154717134461828
30Arizona37850514726274131
31Alabama2232443529192533346
32Oklahoma134363240182745503
33California47272642750113648
34Montana2043174818541352827
35Oregon33261619294428103147
36Wyoming2529223443449401520
37New Hampshire3545113037134018436
38New Mexico1147301346383130487
39South Carolina31363916212730363622
40Nevada2724724231635504937
41Kentucky6202945454132383418
42Vermont384615033314926540
43Arkansas443434224343742434
44Louisiana3404225504523474017
45Mississippi738374142433248431
46Rhode Island46421323363041282842
47West Virginia21412244354647494515
48Maine4050549372141422439
49Hawaii5039218493641413150
50Alaska48491927471646394745