CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

7. Minnesota

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Minnesota Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business1404239D
Infrastructure222129B
Life & Health2724--A-
Workforce1722913C-
Economy1471823B
Business Friendliness992828C
Access to Capital1241417B
Technology & Innovation13247A
Education10753A-
Cost of Living323031C-
Overall144777

Economic Profile

Governor: Tim Walz, Democrat

Population: 5,657,342

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.8%

Top individual income tax rate: 9.85%

Gasoline tax: 30.60 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AAA, negative

Major private employers: Mayo Clinic, UnitedHealth Group

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

