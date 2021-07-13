CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
27. Delaware

Delaware Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business1763438C
Infrastructure227831B+
Life & Health16035--D+
Workforce2031424B-
Economy169824A-
Business Friendliness1331333B+
Access to Capital563835D-
Technology & Innovation992023B-
Education653935D+
Cost of Living243535D
Overall13122738--

Economic Profile

Governor: John C. Carney Jr., Democrat

Population: 986,809

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.7%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.6%

Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Christiana Care Health Systems, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

