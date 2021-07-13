CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
19. Indiana

Indiana Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business26394A-
Infrastructure24631A-
Life, Health & Inclusion13041--F
Workforce1264329F
Economy1442117B-
Business Friendliness136124B+
Access to Capital962421C
Technology & Innovation912530C+
Education693632D+
Cost of Living62109A-
Overall13631911--

Economic Profile

Governor: Eric Holcomb, Republican

Population: 6,754,953

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4%

Top corporate tax rate: 5.25%

Top individual income tax rate: 3.23%

Gasoline tax: 42.16 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, St. Vincent Health, Eli Lilly and Company

