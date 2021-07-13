CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
22. New York

New York Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business1474142D+
Infrastructure2171344B
Life, Health & Inclusion21818--C+
Workforce1911929C+
Economy1591214B+
Business Friendliness254949F
Access to Capital16422A
Technology & Innovation12094B+
Education10287B+
Cost of Living34948F
Overall13462227

Economic Profile

Governor: Andrew Cuomo, Democrat

Population: 19,336,776

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 7.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 8.82%

Gasoline tax: 42.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Consolidated Edison, JPMorgan Chase

