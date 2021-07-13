CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

17. Florida

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share

Florida Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business1993229C+
Infrastructure234512B+
Life, Heath & Inclusion13240--F
Workforce2061215B-
Economy1611110B+
Business Friendliness833712C-
Access to Capital15654A
Technology & Innovation852820C
Education782739C+
Cost of Living352830C
Overall13691712--

Economic Profile

Governor: Ron DeSantis, Republican

Population: 21,733,312

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 4.46%

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 42.46 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, NextEra Energy, Inc.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

America's Top States for Business 2021