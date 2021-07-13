CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
36. Wyoming

Wyoming Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business2292515B
Infrastructure1832915C
Life, Health & Inclusion20322--C
Workforce1573435D+
Economy894327D
Business Friendliness164424A
Access to Capital224948F
Technology & Innovation574049D-
Education921515B-
Cost of Living472010B-
Overall12433626--

Economic Profile

Governor: Mark Gordon, Republican

Population: 582,328

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5.4%

Top corporate tax rate: None

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 24 cents/gallon

Bond rating (S&P): AA, stable

Major private employers: Rio Tinto Energy America, Cloud Peak Energy

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

