CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
49. Hawaii

Hawaii Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business655049F
Infrastructure1623949D+
Life, Health & Inclusion2842--A-
Workforce1941846C+
Economy514947F
Business Friendliness843642C-
Access to Capital414144F
Technology & Innovation544140F
Education743126C-
Cost of Living25050F
Overall10114949--

Economic Profile

Governor: David Ige, Democrat

Population: 1,407,006

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 4.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 8.1%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.4%

Top individual income tax rate: 11%

Gasoline tax: 46.84 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA+, negative

Major private employers: Bank of Hawaii, Corp., Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

