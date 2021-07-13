CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

46. Rhode Island

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Rhode Island Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business984644F
Infrastructure1534250D
Life, Health & Inclusion23513--B-
Workforce1822332C
Economy1063648D+
Business Friendliness933040C
Access to Capital414139F
Technology & Innovation852827C
Education772825C+
Cost of Living144241F
Overall10844650--

Economic Profile

Governor: Dan McKee, Democrat

Population: 1,057,125

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.0%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.99%

Gasoline tax: 35 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Lifespan, CVS Health

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

