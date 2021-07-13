CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
29. South Dakota

South Dakota Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business248122B+
Infrastructure1414837D-
Life, Health & Inclusion23115--B-
Workforce1184747F
Economy149178B
Business Friendliness18012A+
Access to Capital683445D
Technology & Innovation464647F
Education891827B-
Cost of Living352827C
Overall13052921--

Economic Profile

Governor: Kristi L. Noem, Republican

Population: 892,717

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 2.8%

Top corporate tax rate: None

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 30 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Avera Health, Black Hills Corporation

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

