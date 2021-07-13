CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
43. Arkansas

Arkansas Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business28543A
Infrastructure1504320D
Life, Health & Inclusion12443--F
Workforce1284239F
Economy1422436B-
Business Friendliness853437C-
Access to Capital583733D-
Technology & Innovation534244F
Education584341D
Cost of Living7143A+
Overall11544342--

Economic Profile

Governor: Asa Hutchinson, Republican

Population: 3,030,522

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.2%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.9%

Gasoline tax: 24.80 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Tyson Foods, Wal-Mart Stores

