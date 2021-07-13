CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

24. Connecticut

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share

Connecticut Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business1184543D-
Infrastructure2071843B-
Life, Health & Inclusion19824--C
Workforce2021515B-
Economy1243243C
Business Friendliness143821B+
Access to Capital1151820B-
Technology & Innovation123818A-
Education96118B
Cost of Living124343F
Overall13382435--

Economic Profile

Governor: Ned Lamont, Democrat

Population: 3,557,006

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 7.7%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.99%

Gasoline tax: 35.75 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A+, stable

Major private employers: United Technologies Corp., General Electric Company

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

America's Top States for Business 2021