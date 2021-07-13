24. Connecticut

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Connecticut Score and Ranking
|Category
|2021 Score
|2021 Rank
|2019 Rank
|2021 Grade
|Cost of Doing Business
|118
|45
|43
|D-
|Infrastructure
|207
|18
|43
|B-
|Life, Health & Inclusion
|198
|24
|--
|C
|Workforce
|202
|15
|15
|B-
|Economy
|124
|32
|43
|C
|Business Friendliness
|143
|8
|21
|B+
|Access to Capital
|115
|18
|20
|B-
|Technology & Innovation
|123
|8
|18
|A-
|Education
|96
|11
|8
|B
|Cost of Living
|12
|43
|43
|F
|Overall
|1338
|24
|35
|--
Economic Profile
Governor: Ned Lamont, Democrat
Population: 3,557,006
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 7.7%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.99%
Gasoline tax: 35.75 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A+, stable
Major private employers: United Technologies Corp., General Electric Company
