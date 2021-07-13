CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
21. Wisconsin

Wisconsin Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business2361920B
Infrastructure1842724C
Life, Health & Inclusion17831--D+
Workforce1543620D+
Economy1263120C+
Business Friendliness1092326C+
Access to Capital1132125B-
Technology & Innovation1041619B-
Education10285B+
Cost of Living422323C+
Overall13482115

Economic Profile

Governor: Tony Evers, Democrat

Population: 5,832,655

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.9%

Top individual income tax rate: 7.65%

Gasoline tax: 32.90 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Johnson Controls

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

