CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

40. Nevada

Nevada Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business2172715B-
Infrastructure248211A-
Life, Health & Inclusion11247--F
Workforce1812448C
Economy1432311B-
Business Friendliness1281617B
Access to Capital643527D
Technology & Innovation345044F
Education424945F
Cost of Living213736D
Overall11904029

Economic Profile

Governor: Steve Sisolak, Democrat

Population: 3,138,259

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 10.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 7.8%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 50.48 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, negative/AA+, negative

Major private employers: Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas Sands

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

