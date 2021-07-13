CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

44. Louisiana

Louisiana Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business293313A+
Infrastructure1604042D+
Life & Health12942--F
Workforce1802541C
Economy495049F
Business Friendliness494539D-
Access to Capital1042333C+
Technology & Innovation454742F
Education644037D+
Cost of Living511718B
Overall11244446

Economic Profile

Governor: John Bel Edwards, Democrat

Population: 4,645,318

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 4.7%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 7.1%

Top corporate tax rate: 8%

Top individual income tax rate: 6%

Gasoline tax: 20.01 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, positive/AA-, stable

Major private employers: Ochsner Health System, CenturyLink

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

