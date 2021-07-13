CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

3. Utah

Utah Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business2322218B
Infrastructure232717B+
Life, Health & Inclusion19127--C-
Workforce1951718C+
Economy18833A+
Business Friendliness1401013B+
Access to Capital1211719B-
Technology & Innovation1001921B-
Education822620C+
Cost of Living382625C
Overall151934

Economic Profile

Governor: Spencer Cox, Republican

Population: 3,249,879

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 9.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 2.7%

Top corporate tax rate: 4.95%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.95%

Gasoline tax: 31.41 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Intermountain Health Care, Extra Space Storage

