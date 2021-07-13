CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

47. West Virginia

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share
Getty Images

West Virginia Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business233216B
Infrastructure1554135D
Life, Health & Inclusion20322--C
Workforce1214444F
Economy1093533C-
Business Friendliness484648D-
Access to Capital284748F
Technology & Innovation374950F
Education564542D-
Cost of Living541521B+
Overall10444745--

Economic Profile

Governor: Jim Justice, Republican

Population: 1,784,787

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 8.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5.5%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.5%

Gasoline tax: 35.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, West Virginia United Health System, United Bankshares

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

America's Top States for Business 2021