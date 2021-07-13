CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
45. Mississippi

Mississippi Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business26876A-
Infrastructure1643838D+
Life, Health & Inclusion14537--D-
Workforce1324142D-
Economy964250D+
Business Friendliness554347D-
Access to Capital703242D+
Technology & Innovation394848F
Education584344D
Cost of Living7511A+
Overall11024548

Economic Profile

Governor: Tate Reeves, Republican

Population: 2,966,786

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.1%

Top corporate tax rate: 5%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 18.79 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Nissan North America, EastGroup Properties

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

