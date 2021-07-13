CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
48. Maine

Maine Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business1514032D+
Infrastructure1035047F
Life, Health & Inclusion2635--B+
Workforce1114945F
Economy1033737D+
Business Friendliness1162129B-
Access to Capital414142F
Technology & Innovation534235F
Education832419C+
Cost of Living183939D-
Overall10424844

Economic Profile

Governor: Janet T. Mills, Democrat

Population: 1,350,141

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.7%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.93%

Top individual income tax rate: 7.15%

Gasoline tax: 30.01 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Hannaford Brothers Co., Avangrid

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

