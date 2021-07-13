11. Michigan

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Michigan Score and Ranking
|Category
|2021 Score
|2021 Rank
|2019 Rank
|2021 Grade
|Cost of Doing Business
|240
|16
|27
|B+
|Infrastructure
|207
|18
|33
|B-
|Life, Health & Inclusion
|189
|28
|--
|C-
|Workforce
|176
|28
|23
|C
|Economy
|142
|24
|24
|B-
|Business Friendliness
|105
|25
|22
|C+
|Access to Capital
|114
|20
|16
|B-
|Technology & Innovation
|127
|6
|6
|A-
|Education
|61
|42
|43
|D
|Cost of Living
|60
|11
|5
|A-
|Overall
|1421
|11
|24
Economic Profile
Governor: Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat
Population: 9,966,555
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.6%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5%
Top corporate tax rate: 6%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.25%
Gasoline tax: 41.98 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, negative
Major private employers: Ford Motor Co., The Dow Chemical Company
