11. Michigan

Michigan Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business2401627B+
Infrastructure2071833B-
Life, Health & Inclusion18928--C-
Workforce1762823C
Economy1422424B-
Business Friendliness1052522C+
Access to Capital1142016B-
Technology & Innovation12766A-
Education614243D
Cost of Living60115A-
Overall14211124

Economic Profile

Governor: Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat

Population: 9,966,555

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5%

Top corporate tax rate: 6%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.25%

Gasoline tax: 41.98 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, negative

Major private employers: Ford Motor Co., The Dow Chemical Company

