CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

34. Montana

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share

Montana Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business2342011B
Infrastructure1504329D
Life, Health & Inclusion22317--C+
Workforce1164837F
Economy1471840B
Business Friendliness152523A-
Access to Capital414140F
Technology & Innovation743539D+
Education772834C+
Cost of Living362733C
Overall12503433

Economic Profile

Governor: Greg Gianforte, Republican

Population: 1,080,577

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3.6%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.75%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.9%

Gasoline tax: 32.75 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Albertson's, Glacier Bancorp

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

America's Top States for Business 2021