CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
38. New Mexico

New Mexico Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business2541126B+
Infrastructure1464724D
Life, Health & Inclusion17930--D+
Workforce2051321B-
Economy834627D-
Business Friendliness803844D+
Access to Capital713135D+
Technology & Innovation843037C
Education444845F
Cost of Living66715A
Overall12123841

Economic Profile

Governor: Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrat

Population: 2,106,319

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 4.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 8%

Top corporate tax rate: 5.9%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.9%

Gasoline tax: 18.88 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Presbyterian Healthcare, PNM Resources

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

