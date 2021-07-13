CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

5. Tennessee

Tennessee Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business265817A-
Infrastructure24545A-
Life, Health & Inclusion11346--F
Workforce1802532C
Economy19425A+
Business Friendliness117207B-
Access to Capital1241423B
Technology & Innovation823223C-
Education842328C+
Cost of Living6586A-
Overall1469513--

Economic Profile

Governor: Bill Lee, Republican

Population: 6,886,834

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 27.40 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Covenant Health, FedEx

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

