These are America's 10 best states for remote work

The pandemic has shown companies and employees alike that working from home has benefits. Many workers like the safety and freedom that remote work brings, not to mention the easy commute.

Companies can save on office space, and the pandemic showed that letting employees work remotely does not necessarily result in a loss of productivity.

No wonder some big employers have decided to let many employees continue the remote work experiment.

Companies that are expanding their remote work options include Amazon, which said in June that it would allow corporate employees work from home up to two days per week. Google said in May that it expects 20% of its employees will permanently work from home. Salesforce, declaring that "the 9-to-5 workday is dead," and the "past is gone" has said that a large segment of its workforce would be partly or fully remote from now on.

A study by research firm Global Workplace Analytics predicts that 25% to 30% of the U.S. workforce will be telecommuting multiple days per week by the end of this year.

For many workers, that means they will be able to live anywhere — not necessarily needing to be within commuting distance to an office. Some states fall far short of being destinations where newly remote workers should flock.

To determine America's Top States for Remote Work, we put the states through 15 metrics derived from the same data sources as our 2021 America's Top States for Business study.

We considered factors including broadband connectivity, electrical grid reliability, health and health care, sustainability in the face of climate change, environmental quality, inclusiveness, the housing market, cost of living, and the tax burden.

By the numbers, these ten states are the best bets for your new, work-at-home life.