CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

20. Iowa

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Iowa Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business2441310B+
Infrastructure1743532C-
Life, Health & Inclusion2635--B+
Workforce1443734D
Economy1412613B-
Business Friendliness853424C-
Access to Capital623632D
Technology & Innovation932326C+
Education882017B-
Cost of Living591213B+
Overall13532016--

Economic Profile

Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican

Population: 3,163,561

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.8%

Top individual income tax rate: 8.53%

Gasoline tax: 30.00 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Hy-Vee Food Stores, Principal Financial Group

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

