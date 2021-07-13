CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Iowa Score and Ranking
|Category
|2021 Score
|2021 Rank
|2019 Rank
|2021 Grade
|Cost of Doing Business
|244
|13
|10
|B+
|Infrastructure
|174
|35
|32
|C-
|Life, Health & Inclusion
|263
|5
|--
|B+
|Workforce
|144
|37
|34
|D
|Economy
|141
|26
|13
|B-
|Business Friendliness
|85
|34
|24
|C-
|Access to Capital
|62
|36
|32
|D
|Technology & Innovation
|93
|23
|26
|C+
|Education
|88
|20
|17
|B-
|Cost of Living
|59
|12
|13
|B+
|Overall
|1353
|20
|16
|--
Economic Profile
Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican
Population: 3,163,561
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.2%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3.9%
Top corporate tax rate: 9.8%
Top individual income tax rate: 8.53%
Gasoline tax: 30.00 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Hy-Vee Food Stores, Principal Financial Group
