50. Alaska

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Alaska Score and Ranking
|Category
|2021 Score
|2021 Rank
|2019 Rank
|2021 Grade
|Cost of Doing Business
|82
|48
|48
|F
|Infrastructure
|137
|49
|46
|D-
|Life, Health & Inclusion
|216
|19
|—
|C+
|Workforce
|179
|27
|27
|C
|Economy
|66
|47
|38
|F
|Business Friendliness
|128
|16
|20
|B
|Access to Capital
|34
|46
|50
|F
|Technology & Innovation
|58
|39
|41
|D-
|Education
|49
|47
|49
|F
|Cost of Living
|9
|45
|44
|F
|Overall
|958
|50
|47
|—
Economic Profile
Governor: Mike Dunleavy, Republican
Population: 731,158
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.4%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.7%
Top corporate tax rate: 9.4%
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 13.79 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA-, stable
Major private employers: Providence Health & Services, General Communication
