CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

50. Alaska

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share

Alaska Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business824848F
Infrastructure1374946D-
Life, Health & Inclusion21619C+
Workforce1792727C
Economy664738F
Business Friendliness1281620B
Access to Capital344650F
Technology & Innovation583941D-
Education494749F
Cost of Living94544F
Overall9585047

Economic Profile

Governor: Mike Dunleavy, Republican

Population: 731,158

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.7%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.4%

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 13.79 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA-, stable

Major private employers: Providence Health & Services, General Communication

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cents/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

America's Top States for Business 2021
A part of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System is seen on September 17, 2019 in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Oil prices are up, but oil-rich Alaska is America's bottom state for business in 2021