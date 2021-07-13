28. Kansas

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Kansas Score and Ranking
|Category
|2021 Score
|2021 Rank
|2019 Rank
|2021 Grade
|Cost of Doing Business
|240
|16
|23
|B+
|Infrastructure
|198
|22
|3
|C+
|Life, Health & Inclusion
|177
|32
|--
|D+
|Workforce
|158
|32
|21
|D+
|Economy
|89
|43
|32
|D
|Business Friendliness
|132
|15
|8
|B+
|Access to Capital
|75
|29
|28
|D+
|Technology & Innovation
|75
|34
|31
|D+
|Education
|91
|16
|21
|B-
|Cost of Living
|74
|2
|8
|A+
|Overall
|1309
|28
|19
|--
Economic Profile
Governor: Laura Kelly, Democrat
Population: 2,913,805
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3.5%
Top corporate tax rate: 4%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.7%
Gasoline tax: 24.03 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable
Major private employers: Cessna Aircraft Corporation, Sprint Corporation
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence