CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

30. Arizona

Arizona Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business1623741C-
Infrastructure227813B+
Life, Health & Inclusion9150F
Workforce24052A-
Economy1541412B
Business Friendliness14579A-
Access to Capital822618C-
Technology & Innovation882723C
Education624147D
Cost of Living303124D+
Overall12813020

Economic Profile

Governor: Doug Ducey, Republican

Population: 7,421,401

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.7 %

Top corporate tax rate: 4.9%

Top individual income tax rate: 8%

Gasoline tax: 19 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Banner Health, Southern Copper Corp.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

