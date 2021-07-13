CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
41. Kentucky

Kentucky Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business28061A
Infrastructure201202C+
Life, Health & Inclusion18029--C-
Workforce1194540F
Economy854546D-
Business Friendliness654145D+
Access to Capital703229D+
Technology & Innovation643836D
Education703431C-
Cost of Living501813B
Overall11844139

Economic Profile

Governor: Andy Beshear, Democrat

Population: 4,477,251

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.5%

Top corporate tax rate: 5%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 26 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A, stable

Major private employers: Humana, Yum! Brands

