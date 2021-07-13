CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
13. Nebraska

Nebraska Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business230245B
Infrastructure1783322C-
Life, Health & Inclusion2529--B+
Workforce1374026D-
Economy17079A-
Business Friendliness151610A-
Access to Capital493941F
Technology & Innovation713733D+
Education96116B
Cost of Living531617B
Overall1387138

Economic Profile

Governor: Pete Ricketts, Republican

Population: 1,937,552

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 2.6%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.81%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.84%

Gasoline tax: 29.60 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Berkshire Hathaway

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

