    50. Alaska

    The Last Frontier’s fiscal crisis is severe. But rising oil prices and good quality of life may offer a way out.

    A full moon helps illuminate the Alaskan pipeline under the faint glow of the Aurora Borealis near Milne Point, Alaska.
    Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 215 33 25 C+
    Infrastructure 192 34 35 C
    Cost of Doing Business 83 47 42 F
    Economy 39 50 48 F
    Quality of Life 158 25 22 D+
    Technology & Innovation 60 45 41 (Tie) F
    Education 56 45 42 F
    Business Friendliness 102 14 20 (Tie) B
    Access to Capital 6 49 49 F
    Cost of Living 5 46 46 F
    Overall 916 50 47 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Bill Walker, Independent

    Population: 739,795

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 7.2 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 9.4 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 0 percent

    Gasoline tax: 8.95 cents/gallon

    Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA, stable

    Major private employers: Providence Health & Services, General Communication

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cents/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

