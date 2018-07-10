50. Alaska

Economic Profile
Governor: Bill Walker, Independent
Population: 739,795
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.1 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 7.2 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 9.4 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 0 percent
Gasoline tax: 8.95 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Providence Health & Services, General Communication
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cents/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence