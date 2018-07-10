    ×

    31. Maryland

    The workforce in the Old Line State is excellent. But it is expensive to live here. 

    The US Navy fight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, demonstrate choreographed flight skills during the annual Joint Service Open House, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
    Smith Collection | Gado | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 287 6 11 A
    Infrastructure 157 45 43 D
    Cost of Doing Business 99 45 48 D-
    Economy 169 21 7 C+
    Quality of Life 152 26 26 D+
    Technology & Innovation 155 10 4 A-
    Education 113 20 25 C+
    Business Friendliness 64 35 33 C-
    Access to Capital 70 16 15 B
    Cost of Living 7 44 44 F
    Overall 1273 31 25 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Larry Hogan, Republican

    Population: 6,052,177

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 1.2 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.3 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 8.25 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5.75 percent

    Gasoline tax: 33.80 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

    Major private employers: Giant Food LLC., Lockheed Martin

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

