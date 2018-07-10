    ×

    22. Pennsylvania

    The Keystone State has solid schools and a strong capital base. But the economy is showing some cracks.

    Pennsylvania remains a major steel and manufacturing state. 
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Cost of Doing Business 257 13 21 B+
    Infrastructure 185 37 38 C
    Workforce 184 25 34 B-
    Economy 116 41 34 D+
    Quality of Life 134 34 30 D
    Technology & Innovation 151 13 10 B+
    Education 145 7 10 A-
    Business Friendliness 71 31 28 C
    Access to Capital 86 6 5 (Tie) A-
    Cost of Living 19 32 34 (Tie) D+
    Overall 1348 22 23 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Tom Wolf, Democrat

    Population: 12,805,537

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.5 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 9.99 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 3.07 percent

    Gasoline tax: 58.70 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A+, stable

    Major private employers: Knouse Foods Cooperative, Comcast

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

