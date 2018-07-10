    ×

    8. Massachusetts

    The nation’s best workforce is in the Bay State. But businesses and residents face high costs.

    MIT's robot Atlas.
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 312 1 6 A+
    Infrastructure 168 42 41 (Tie) D+
    Cost of Doing Business 106 43 45 (Tie) D-
    Economy 206 14 14 B+
    Quality of Life 209 10 10 (Tie) B
    Technology & Innovation 179 2 1 A+
    Education 166 1 1 A+
    Business Friendliness 93 18 20 (Tie) B-
    Access to Capital 85 7 7 A-
    Cost of Living 3 48 47 F
    Overall 1527 8 10 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Charlie Baker, Republican

    Population: 6,859,819

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.4 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.5 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 8 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5.10 percent

    Gasoline tax: 26.54 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

    Major private employers: Bay State Medical Center, Thermo Fisher Scientific

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

