    27. New York

    Great education and an improving economy are helping the Empire State, but cost of living is high.

    The Wall Street bull in New York. 
    Doug Armand | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 224 32 39 (Tie) C+
    Infrastructure 158 44 45 D
    Cost of Doing Business 110 42 47 D
    Economy 156 23 33 C+
    Quality of Life 202 14 19 B-
    Technology & Innovation 172 4 8 A+
    Education 149 3 5 (Tie) A
    Business Friendliness 24 48 45 (Tie) F
    Access to Capital 97 2 2 A+
    Cost of Living 4 47 49 F
    Overall 1296 27 38 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Andrew Cuomo, Democrat

    Population: 19,849,399

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 0.0 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.5 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 8.82 percent

    Gasoline tax: 44.69 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

    Major private employers: Consolidated Edison, JPMorgan Chase

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

