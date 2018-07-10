32. Vermont

Economic Profile
Governor: Phil Scott, Republican
Population: 623,657
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.3 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 2.8 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 8.5 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 8.95 percent
Gasoline tax: 30.80 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Fletcher Allen Health Care, Casella Waste Systems
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence