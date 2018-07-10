    ×

    32. Vermont

    You will find peak quality of life in the Green Mountain State, but raising business capital is a concern.

    Maple Syrup for sale in Woodstock, Vermont.
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 169 46 45 D+
    Infrastructure 193 32 29 C
    Cost of Doing Business 157 35 41 C
    Economy 143 29 37 C
    Quality of Life 268 1 2 A+
    Technology & Innovation 119 25 29 C+
    Education 136 10 7 B+
    Business Friendliness 68 33 30 C-
    Access to Capital 6 49 46 F
    Cost of Living 11 40 43 D-
    Overall 1270 32 35 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Phil Scott, Republican

    Population: 623,657

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.3 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 2.8 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 8.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 8.95 percent

    Gasoline tax: 30.80 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AA+, stable

    Major private employers: Fletcher Allen Health Care, Casella Waste Systems

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

